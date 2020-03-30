US futures in better shape, for now at least

It is still too early in the day to be drawing conclusions from this

S&P 500 futures are now into positive territory on the day after having opened around 2% lower in early trades. Asian equities are still pressured for the most part although Australia's ASX is posting ~5% gains to start the week.





The Nikkei is down by 3% while the Hang Seng is down by just over 1% currently.





It is still too early to say anything about the mood in US futures for now as 1-2% swings can be rather common in the current market environment.





Keep an eye on the S&P 500, after the index bounced back above the broken trendline support last week but is still trading under its 200-week moving average for now:







