US futures inch higher ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk keeps in a better spot after a more tepid start earlier today

S&P 500 futures are up by ~0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up ~0.5% amid a more quiet and calmer tone in the market in European trading.

E-minis 19-02
The reflation trade is starting to stick its head out the door again as we also see 10-year Treasury yields up 1.4 bps to 1.309% and 30-year yields up 1.5 bps to 2.099%.

In the major currencies space, the dollar is facing broad pressure with EUR/USD near daily resistance close to 1.2150, GBP/USD knocking on the door of a shove above 1.4000, and AUD/USD breaking to fresh highs since March 2018 - up 92 pips to 0.7860.

