S&P 500 futures up by 8 points currently

The equities market continues to be in a more cheerful mood as we look to wrap things up on the week. Investors are still using the US-China trade deal as a platform to squeeze more gains as we navigate through earnings season in Wall St.





The more steady risk tone is helping to keep currencies a little more quiet too with USD/JPY keeping around 110.15-25 during the European morning session.