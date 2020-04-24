US futures keep a little higher ahead of North American trading

US futures are at the highs, keeping the risk ship steady for now

That said, just remember that today is a Friday and there is weekend risk to consider. The oil market is steadying after a jittery start to the week, so I guess that is helping somewhat but there's still many more hours of trading before we reach the closing stages today.





European stocks are also off their lows but are still trading lower, with the DAX seen down by 0.8% currently.





Over to the bond market, Treasuries are still keeping near flat levels and showing little enthusiasm to chase any risk moves for the time being.





In the currencies space, the dollar has seen its earlier gains ease up and is trading little changed against most major currencies with EUR/USD even climbing back up from a low of 1.0727 to 1.0764 currently.



