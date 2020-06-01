US futures keep a little lower ahead of North American trading

The mood has been tempered by the China trade report earlier

Stock futures were off to a softer start initially before recouping those losses going into early European trading, but has been pared back a little for now.





The China trade report earlier is the obvious catalyst but the civil unrest in the US is also adding some cause for concern as we get things going to start the week.





Over to major currencies, the dollar continues to keep weaker but is at least off the lows earlier in the day. Even so, the greenback is still largely struggling against the aussie with AUD/USD keeping comfortably above 0.6700 and posting nearly 1% gains.









Notably, the euro has seen its earlier gains pared back with EUR/USD finding it tough to crack resistance from the March highs at 1.1147-63. The pair is now trading back down to 1.1110 levels after touching a high of 1.1154 earlier in the session.





USD/JPY is also creeping a little higher to 107.67 from a low of 107.39 upon the China trade report earlier.



