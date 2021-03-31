US futures keep calmer ahead of North American trading

It has been a quiet session for the most part in Europe so far

Nasdaq futures are up 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures are flat and Dow futures are seen down 0.1%. European equities are little changed after a mildly softer open with the DAX holding just above 15,000 following its record close yesterday.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields aren't stretching higher from Asia levels with 10-year yields up 2.5 bps to 1.728% - not really threatening the highs seen yesterday.





In FX, the mood is rather quiet as well with the dollar a touch weaker but off earlier lows with EUR/USD at 1.1725 after having hit a high of 1.1748 earlier in the session.





Commodity currencies are holding their own but the gains aren't amounting to much. Meanwhile, the yen remains as the weakest performer but USD/JPY is holding around 110.60-70 after having backed off highs of 110.97 during Asia trading.





As mentioned earlier, with month-end and quarter-end fixing/rebalancing in focus today, things may be a bit more noisy in the session ahead before we get clearer signals to follow maybe only next week (considering this is a holiday-shortened week).