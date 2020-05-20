US futures keep higher ahead o North American trading

S&P 500 futures up by a little over 1%

The overall risk mood is keeping in more positive territory as we look towards North American trading, with European equities also having turned around losses earlier to sit a tad bit higher for the most part at the moment.





The DAX is trading up by 0.4% as we near midday in London.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are keeping in a tighter range and is little changed so far.





Over to the currencies space, the risk mood above is still leading the dollar to be weaker against the aussie, kiwi, loonie and euro. The franc is also a notable gainer on the session as EUR/CHF eases back under 1.0600 amid concerns surrounding the EU recovery fund.





As seen from the vaccine headline yesterday, headline risks are still an important factor in driving sentiment in the market. Dip buyers appear to be brushing aside the late pessimism for now but let's see if they can get through the day unscathed later.





For the S&P 500 index itself, keep an eye out on the key daily moving averages as investors look to start the session by erasing the losses from yesterday.







