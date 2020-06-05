US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

Equities sit higher ahead of the US jobs report

S&P 500 futures are up by 0.7% with Dow futures up by around 1.0% as we start to turn our attention towards North American trading and the US jobs report later.





Stocks in general are having a good session as the risk rally continues, but are off their earlier highs amid a slight pullback mid-way through the European morning.





In the currencies space, the dollar is more mixed as it trades a little lower against risk currencies and the pound but is maintaining slight gains against the euro, franc and yen amid a slight retracement and profit-taking after a rough start earlier.





A spot to watch is also the Treasuries market as we start to see a breakout in 10-year yields from its two months range. Yields are now up by almost 4 bps to 0.86%:







