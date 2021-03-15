US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

Dow futures point to yet another gain after five record closes in a row last week for the cash index

S&P 500 futures +0.2%

Nasdaq futures +0.3%

Dow futures +0.4% After the early scare from the selloff in China, Europe has took to things more calmly and there hasn't been much notable movement that aside. The dollar is steadier, trimming some of its earlier gains while the euro is a touch weaker on virus worries.





As the focus stays on the Fed and the bond market, it has been a relatively quieter session for the most part. Can the Dow make it six in a row today?



