US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

Yields stalling make for a thriving environment for equities





And it needed a reminder from the Fed minutes yesterday before investors became a little more decisive in trading today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.9%, while Dow futures are keeping flat on the day so far.





10-year Treasury yields continue to keep steady on the week, settling around 1.64% currently - a little lower compared to yesterday. That is helping the mood with tech stocks.





In FX, lower yields is keeping the yen underpinned as well while the dollar is trading more mixed in general across the board. The aussie and kiwi are also among the gainers but not by a great deal as we look towards North American trading later.