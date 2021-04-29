US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

US stocks look poised to bounce back





So far, there aren't any jitters from the push higher in Treasury yields as US futures are pointing to solid gains ahead of North American trading today.





Apple and Facebook earnings were solid and is helping to keep sentiment more upbeat since the closing bell yesterday.





Of note, the S&P 500 looks poised for a fresh record going into the open.





Elsewhere, major currencies are all little changed against the dollar now (<0.1% change) with exception of the yen - which has been dragged lower by higher Treasury yields.