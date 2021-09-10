US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Equities in a better mood towards the end of the week

Dip buyers in the S&P 500 and Dow will be looking to snap a four-day losing streak, as risk sentiment looks to be holding firmer in the final trading day this week.

SPX
Commodity currencies are leading gains in the FX space, with USD/CAD keeping lower close to 1.2600, AUD/USD up 0.4% near 0.7400 and NZD/USD trading up by 0.6% to 0.7145 as buyers keep a bounce off its 100-day moving average earlier in the week.

USD/JPY is also up to 109.95 as the yen is the laggard amid higher yields today. 10-year Treasury yields are up close to 3 bps to 1.328%, reflecting further indecision on the week after a shove lower in the past few sessions amid huge supply.

Elsewhere, oil is still keeping higher, trading up by 1.8% to $69.40 but gains continue to be more locked in closer to the $70.00 level for the time being.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose