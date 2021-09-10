US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

Equities in a better mood towards the end of the week

Dip buyers in the S&P 500 and Dow will be looking to snap a four-day losing streak, as risk sentiment looks to be holding firmer in the final trading day this week.









Commodity currencies are leading gains in the FX space, with USD/CAD keeping lower close to 1.2600, AUD/USD up 0.4% near 0.7400 and NZD/USD trading up by 0.6% to 0.7145 as buyers keep a bounce off its 100-day moving average earlier in the week.





USD/JPY is also up to 109.95 as the yen is the laggard amid higher yields today. 10-year Treasury yields are up close to 3 bps to 1.328%, reflecting further indecision on the week after a shove lower in the past few sessions amid huge supply.





Elsewhere, oil is still keeping higher, trading up by 1.8% to $69.40 but gains continue to be more locked in closer to the $70.00 level for the time being.