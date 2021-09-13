US futures keep higher ahead of North American trading

Dollar holds a slight edge as well on the day

Equities sentiment is looking firmer to start the new week, as the market mood looks to rebound from the losses sustained last week.









That said, it is tough to read into the moves today with little on the economic calendar to really shake things up and distract from trading sentiment last week. I reckon we may have to wait until the US CPI release tomorrow to get a better sense of things.





For now though, US stocks will at least be looking to snap a run of losses (five days in a row for the S&P 500) but that doesn't mean that a big rally beckons just yet this week.





Adding to all the talk of sentiment since the weekend is the growing number of calls for a bigger correction among the "big boys" here





Elsewhere in the market, the dollar is keeping slightly firmer with gains more evident against the euro and franc while USD/JPY is also up a little above 110.00.



