US futures keep higher, dollar a little softer to start the session

S&P 500 futures up by ~0.7%

Risk is looking in a better spot once again to start the session, with the market carrying the more positive mood from yesterday into trading today.





I don't see any notable headlines that might have led to the mini-spike in US futures earlier but it comes at a time when European traders are starting to get in so yeah.





In any case, stimulus hopes are still arguably the main driver and you can either attribute that to Trump's piecemeal offer or rising odds of a 'blue sweep' in the election.





If anything else, watch out for the S&P 500 later in trading today as it moved towards key near-term resistance in trading yesterday:









Meanwhile, as the risk mood is keeping more upbeat, the dollar is seen losing some ground early on but nothing too outstanding thus far.





EUR/USD is up slightly to near 1.1780 but still holding in a 20 pips range, while GBP/USD is back up to 1.2950 though buyers have now managed to push back above the 100-hour moving average at 1.2934 to seize near-term control in the pair.



