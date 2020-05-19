US futures pare losses ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A choppy session all round for equities sentiment

E-minis 19-05
See here for global coronavirus case data
US futures are trading back to flat levels as we await North American traders to enter after what has been a somewhat choppy session in European morning trade.

E-minis began the session with budding optimism, racing to gains of 1% before quickly turning on its head as the European cash market opened. The drop reached a downside of about 0.5% before we are seeing losses pared a little bit in the past hour.

Walmart Q1 earnings beat expectations (EPS, revenue, comps) and that is helping somewhat to keep the retail/consumer mood in a better spot going into the session ahead.

As for European stocks, we are also seeing the fall earlier pared back with the DAX now down by 0.3% after having fallen by 1% at the lows an hour ago here.

Major currencies are still consolidating gains against the dollar and yen for the most part, with a more risk-on mood observed thus far.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose