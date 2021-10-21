US futures keep lower ahead of North American trading

Softer tones prevail throughout European morning trade





If anything, this just looks more like a light pullback after the gains over the past week. As mentioned earlier, it could be some profit-taking as US indices near all-time highs. But don't count out dip buyers before the end of the day. It wouldn't be the first time.





But for now, the slightly more defensive risk tone is keeping the dollar and yen more bid with commodity currencies lagging on the day. AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.7490 but off lows of 0.7480 while USD/CAD is keeping near the highs around 1.2340.





Elsewhere, oil is also down 0.9% to $81.61 while gold is flat at $1,782.30 at the moment.