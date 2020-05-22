US futures keep lower, but off earlier lows ahead of North American trading
It is going to be an interesting end to the week
At the lows today earlier in the session, S&P 500 futures were down by a little over 1% but they have since recovered in the past few hours to be down by around 0.3% to 0.4%.
The mild recovery has also seen European equities follow suit, with the DAX being down by 0.4% at the moment with most indices also thereabouts after having posted more than 1% losses when the cash market opened earlier in the day.
The underlying risk tone is still on the defensive, with Hong Kong-China tensions mounting and that could potentially see US and China butt heads even more amid the virus crisis.
Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are still down by nearly 3 bps to 0.644%.
Meanwhile the dollar and yen are still the two leaders in the major currencies basket but are just a little off their highs seen earlier in the session.
AUD/USD is up to 0.6532 now after touching a low of 0.6512 earlier with EUR/USD also seen at 1.0902 after having hit a session low of 1.0887 earlier.