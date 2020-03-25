US futures keep lower to start the day

S&P 500 futures fall to its lows for the day, down by 2%











ForexLive

The S&P 500 index had a monstrous run yesterday where it posted a gain of over 9%, with the Dow also gaining by over 11% - its largest percentage jump since 1933.

Still, the overnight bounce remains humbling if you measure up against the declines over the past three weeks. We haven't turned the corner yet but baby steps, baby steps.





It is still too early in the day to extrapolate anything from the move but much like how we tend to see bounces after sharp falls, the opposite applies after sharp gains as well.