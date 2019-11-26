US futures keep more flat in steady trading so far today

The overall risk mood stays more balanced thus far

There was a mild dip just about two hours ago, which also sees European stocks trade lower now, but I would argue that the overall mood remains more neutral for now.





Treasury yields are holding slightly lower across the curve but nothing too major as trade headlines have been fairly quiet during the session so far.





As such, USD/JPY is continuing to rest between 108.90-00 for the most part with the aussie and kiwi also finding little conviction to really break stride on the day.





Let's see if we will get any further commentary on US-China trade later from US officials or any other notable reports on progress towards a deal.



