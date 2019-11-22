US futures keep more steady ahead of the open later

Not so much drama today

After a constant back and forth in the US-China trade rhetoric over the past few sessions, we're finally seeing some calm towards the end of the week. US stock futures are up by ~0.2% and have been holding steady for the most part since Asia Pacific trading.





That is helping to exude some extra calm in other asset classes but just be mindful that the week isn't over just yet. There's still plenty of time for more trade headlines to kick in - not to mention a tweet or two that can swing sentiment around.



