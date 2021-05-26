US futures keep slightly higher ahead of North American trading

Mixed tones in Europe but US futures are higher

European indices have shed early gains to sit a little lower and mixed on the session but US futures are still hanging on to its advance throughout the day.





S&P 500 futures are up ~0.3% but off earlier highs, though at least that is keeping market sentiment steadier overall ahead of North American trading.









Treasury yields are little changed and holding lower after the retreat at the start of the week, with 10-year yields seen at 1.564% currently.





Overall, the market continues to track more sideways in search of answers on inflation and the Fed isn't going to make things easy for the next few weeks as well surely.



