US futures largely shrugging off virus concerns so far

S&P 500 futures are up by 15 points

After a downbeat day in trading yesterday, US equity futures are pointing to a better Tuesday so far as we looks towards European morning trade.





Markets are starting to take the coronavirus headlines in stride and this piece of Apple news earlier certainly adds to more positivity on the day.





As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to grip markets, the thing to watch out for is when fear starts to get overblown i.e. mass panic and hysteria.





Fear is bad for risk but when it evolves into hysteria, that's when things have gone too far.





We haven't quite steered clear of the coronavirus ship just yet (remember, it took markets about ~5 months to get over the SARS virus) and that means there could be more rocky days still to come as the situation develops.





But unless this threatens to blow out humanity or significantly alter the landscape of global travel in big picture, it's important to keep a calm head about you and put things into perspective over the next six months to a year.





Jim Rogers' quote of "buying value, and selling hysteria" is one I always stick with when viewing situations like this. It may still be early days now in evaluating the coronavirus situation, but it is never too early to keep that in the back of your mind.



