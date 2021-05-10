US futures mixed ahead of North American trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tech struggles as the mood looks a little sluggish in Europe

SPX
After record closes in the S&P 500 and Dow last week, futures in both are pointing to slight gains with the latter set to inch closer towards the 35,000 mark. Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% as tech lags behind with yet another rotation play seen ahead of US trading.

European indices are keeping more mixed with the DAX down 0.2% while the UK FTSE is up 0.1% in a rather sluggish session for the most part.

In case you missed it, I posted some post-NFP thoughts earlier here.

