US futures mixed ahead of North American trading

Tech struggles as the mood looks a little sluggish in Europe





After record closes in the S&P 500 and Dow last week, futures in both are pointing to slight gains with the latter set to inch closer towards the 35,000 mark. Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% as tech lags behind with yet another rotation play seen ahead of US trading.





European indices are keeping more mixed with the DAX down 0.2% while the UK FTSE is up 0.1% in a rather sluggish session for the most part.





