US futures pare advance as higher yields start to see some spillovers

Nasdaq futures now down 0.1% on the day





S&P 500 futures flat

Nasdaq futures -0.1%

Dow futures +0.1%

Russell 2000 futures +0.5%

The impact is felt more so in Nasdaq futures with tech bearing the brunt of higher yields once again. 10-year Treasury yields are at the highs for the day and up by 5 bps to 1.427% while 30-year yields are up 6 bps to 2.293% to start European morning trade.





So far, the spillover is rather limited with the dollar keeping more mixed across the board but the yen is showing mild signs of weakness on the day currently.



