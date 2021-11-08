US futures pare early declines ahead of North American trading

Tesla down on Elon Musk shenanigans but broader sentiment recovers

Tech was an early drag at the start of the day but Nasdaq futures have managed to turn around a 0.4% drop to flat levels now. In turn, S&P 500 futures are also up a touch by 0.1% and getting closer to the 4,700 mark.





Dow futures are up 0.2% as we look towards the session ahead and put together, that is signaling a lightly positive risk mood - an improvement from the tepid tones earlier.