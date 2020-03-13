S&P futures pare losses, having been down by 3% earlier

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Stocks are starting to turn around - for now at least

This is pushing yen crosses higher with USD/JPY now up to 105.36 while the likes of the aussie and kiwi are also keeping firmer against the dollar to start the day.

With the weekend approaching, it is going to be a bit of a tricky spot for equities in trading today. The Dow has fallen for seven consecutive Fridays already so there's that to consider as we look towards the trading day ahead.
