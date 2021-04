S&P 500 futures turn flat

The knee-jerk reaction continues to reverberate, as the market continues to move with a sense of trepidation. US equities closed down by 0.9% yesterday and futures are looking more tepid after a slightly more optimistic start earlier in the day.





It is still too early in the day to be drawing conclusions just yet but it looks like there might still be room for caution as we approach European morning trade.