US futures pare some losses ahead of the open later

S&P 500 futures are ~7 points off the lows now

E-minis have pared about half their losses as we look towards the start of US trading. The overall risk mood remains more defensive and sour but all it takes is just one right headline and markets can easily switch things around.





I wouldn't read much into the slight recovery in US futures for now but as we have come to learn over the past few days, it's pretty hard to go against the buying in the market.



