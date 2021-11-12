US futures point higher ahead of North American trading

Stocks look to recover a little ahead of the weekend

S&P 500 futures +0.2%

Nasdaq futures +0.3%

Dow futures +0.3% This follows a more mixed showing yesterday and the slight drop in the prior two days, as equities moderate a little following an impressive run since last week.





There's not much of a change to the overall narrative with the inflation debate still needing time - at least until early next year - to play out but markets are keen to take the initiative and pressure central banks.





That said, as mentioned earlier, the Fed is still going to be growing its balance sheet quite significantly in the next six months so there's still time left in the honeymoon.