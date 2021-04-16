US futures pull a little higher ahead of North American trading

Tough to pin down equities this week





S&P 500 futures and Dow futures have turned positive in the past half-hour or so while Nasdaq futures have trimmed declines to around 0.1% now.





The more upbeat mood is seen in European equities as well, with the DAX up 0.9% on the session while other indices in the region are holding gains around 0.5% to 0.7%.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are keeping steadier on the day so far, with 10-year yields seen at 1.573% - little changed in general.



