US futures push higher to start the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk keeps more upbeat as Treasury yields hold lower

Nasdaq futures are leading the way after the Coinbase drag yesterday, while S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are also up there gaining by 0.4% so far today.

SPX
This is helping to keep a better mood in the market, with 10-year yields seen down 1.4 bps to 1.618% currently. There is still some semblance of a soft bottom in yields closer to 1.60% so just be mindful of that as we look towards the latter stages of the week.

US retail sales data later today will be a key risk event to watch for potential triggers.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose