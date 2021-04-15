US futures push higher to start the session

Risk keeps more upbeat as Treasury yields hold lower

Nasdaq futures are leading the way after the Coinbase drag yesterday, while S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are also up there gaining by 0.4% so far today.









This is helping to keep a better mood in the market, with 10-year yields seen down 1.4 bps to 1.618% currently. There is still some semblance of a soft bottom in yields closer to 1.60% so just be mindful of that as we look towards the latter stages of the week.





US retail sales data later today will be a key risk event to watch for potential triggers.