US futures tick higher again in European morning trade

Nasdaq futures up 0.5%





It was a similar case yesterday as well, with the timing of the move roughly similar. This is helping to see European indices shave off some of its earlier losses too with the DAX now seen down 0.1% after opening down by 0.6%.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are up 0.3%.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are a touch higher at 1.624% - up 1.6 bps - while USD/JPY is trading up to session highs of 109.14 with the dollar keeping more mixed.





That said, keep in mind that it is still early in the day to be settling on the fate of risk sentiment. As we saw yesterday, the Nasdaq still closed 2% lower at the end.



