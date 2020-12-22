US futures turn higher on the session

S&P 500 futures erase earlier losses to turn positive









Either way, US futures have turned higher as European equities are pushing gains of a little over 1% across the board currently.





10-year Treasury yields are also off earlier lows of 0.913% to 0.926% now.







The dollar is still holding its ground and maintaining a modest advance but the gains are nothing close to yesterday's price action so there is little to really talk about.

The market was quick to brush aside all the pessimism from yesterday in late US trading and we're seeing that momentum carry on to today. Although, it is tough to really take anything away from the moves this week amid thinner conditions in general.