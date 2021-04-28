US futures turn lower as Treasury yields tick higher

S&P 500 futures pare early advance, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%

10-year Treasury yields are continuing the push higher from yesterday, up by 2.7 bps to 1.648% currently and that is starting to weigh on US futures.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures held 0.1% gains earlier in the day but have now turned lower with the latter slipping by 0.3% to start European morning trade.

As much as the Fed is strongly expected to stick with the status quo today, higher yields is still something that can crimp risk sentiment a little especially if bond traders are staring to explore the 1.60% to 1.75% range again in 10-year Treasury yields.

