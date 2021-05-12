US gas shortage - pipeline expected to be restarted right about now

Colonial Pipeline say they are restarting pipeline operations imminently   


Company statement (in summary, bolding is mine)
  • Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET. 
  • Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. 
  • Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. 
  • Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal. 
 
