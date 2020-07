Worrisome signs at the pump

GasBuddy reports that preliminary data for Wednesday shows a 4.1% w/w demand drop for US gasoline. It was also the softest week since May 27.







I've also been following the Homebase hours worked data for Texas, Arizona, Florida and California. This is only up to June 15 but you can see that it peaked June 11-12, which was when the jobs survey was taken.