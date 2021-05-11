US gasoline, diesel, jet fuel network cyber-attack - 20% of Altlanta gas stations out of fuel
Latest reports out of the US in the wake of the shutdown of the Continental Pipeline distribution network in the eastern US.
If you have managed to miss this news, background:
Authorities are urging motorists not to panic-buy gasoline. But, you know what they say, just don't be the last to panic.
Meanwhile, the company says progress is being made on restarting their system.