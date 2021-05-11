US gasoline, diesel, jet fuel network cyber-attack - 20% of Altlanta gas stations out of fuel

Latest reports out of the US in the wake of the shutdown of the Continental Pipeline distribution network in the eastern US.

If you have managed to miss this news, background:

US pipeline cyberattack - Valero Energy charter an oil products tanker for storage in the Gulf Coast

US government declared a state of emergency over fuel pipeline cyber-attack

Goldman Sachs on the Colonial Pipeline gasoline network shut down - brief disruption

Sunday evening US Gasoline futures jump higher after huge US east coast pipeline shutdown

Weekend - US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network











Meanwhile, the company says progress is being made on restarting their system.





Authorities are urging motorists not to panic-buy gasoline. But, you know what they say, just don't be the last to panic.