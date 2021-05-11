US gasoline, diesel, jet fuel network cyber-attack - How to hack a pipeline
A piece in the Canadaian press on how the Colonial network was breached, and the ease of creating havoc once it was.
Citing a South Carolina-based company that specializes in industrial cybersecurity.
- pipeline companies typically use a system known as a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) network
- a central computer system operates everything
- a common gap in the industry is the lack of segmentation of control between the central computer and the other device in the SCADA network
- "These are very large networks covering extensive distances but they are typically 'flat', from a network segmentation standpoint," Cusimano said in an email. "This means that once someone gains access to the SCADA network they have access to every device on the network."
Here is the link for more.