US GDP and initial jobless claims coming up
What's on the economic calendar
The first look at Q1 US GDP is due at the bottom of the hour and it's surely to be a great quarter. The consensus is 6.6% annualized but after a strong wholesale inventories report yesterday, I expected to be a touch stronger. Of course, this is the advance report and it will be revised many times. Watch the personal consumption line, which is forecast to rise 10.5%. The market will key off that. For the headline, estimates range from 4.5% to 10.0%.
For jobless claims, the consensus is 540K as the slow recovery continues.
At 1400 GMT, the pending home sales report is due and forecast to show a 4.4% m/m rise.
