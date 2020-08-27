US GDP and initial jobless claims coming up ahead of Powell

Initial jobless claims data last week missed estimates

A rare miss in US economic data came last week on elevated initial jobless claims. A second miss would raise some real questions about the return to work and strength of the economy but the market might not react initially, given that Powell looms at 1310 GMT. Instead we could see the reaction mixed in with whatever he delivers.





At the same time as the jobless data at the bottom of the hour we also get the second look at Q2 US GDP (consensus -32.5%) and Canadian Q2 current account data (-$12.2B exp).





The US dollar is a bit higher as fears of a Powell dud creep in and positions are squared.

