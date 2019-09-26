US GDP, trade balance and weekly jobless claims are coming up
Data due at the bottom of the hour
There will be some economic data to sort through at the bottom of the hour with four releases to hit at the same time:
- Weekly jobless claims
- The 3rd look at Q2 GDP
- August goods trade balance
- Retail/wholesale inventories
GDP is always interesting but we're deep into the revisions right now so I'll be more focused on trade balance and the impact of Trump announcing tariffs at the start of the month. I think that might mean a surge in imports and a larger deficit on stockpiling.