US (Globex) futures are open for the week - equity indexes lower
Emini S&P500, Down and NASDAQ futures are all trading for the new week.
- All are lower to begin, circa 1% or so
Oil is trading lower also.
I posted earlier on the acceleration once again on US coronavirus hospital admissions. This metric cannot be obscured as 'number of cases' can and the higher pace of severe infections is a concern. When I reported similar early last week, warning to be alert, it was amidst widespread good cheer and optimism, and y'all saw how that turned out, right? … Thursday last week:
- S&P index -188.04 points or -5.89%
- NASDAQ index fell -527.62 points or -5.27%
- The Dow industrial average fell 1861.82 points or -6.9%