US (Globex) futures are open for the week - equity indexes lower

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Emini S&P500, Down and NASDAQ futures are all trading for the new week.

  • All are lower to begin, circa 1% or so
Oil is trading lower also. 

I posted earlier on the acceleration once again on US coronavirus hospital admissions. This metric cannot be obscured as 'number of cases' can and the higher pace of severe infections is a concern. When I reported similar early last week, warning to be alert,  it was amidst widespread good cheer and optimism, and y'all saw how that turned out, right? … Thursday last week:
  • S&P index -188.04 points or -5.89% 
  • NASDAQ index fell -527.62 points or -5.27%
  • The Dow industrial average fell 1861.82 points or -6.9%


