This according to Stephen Moore

The US GOP could be open to extending unemployment insurance at 70% of workers salary FBN is reporting. They attribute the idea to Stephen Moore. Stephen Moore is is a member of the White House economic task force.





How do you determine 70% of a waiters salary seeing most of the income comes from tips?







In a case, workers are finding that they earn more or most of their take-home income by staying home. The employment insurance is scheduled to expire on July 31 and remains a key component of the next stimulus plan.

