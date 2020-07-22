US GOP could be open to extending unemployment insurance at 70% of workers salary

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

This according to Stephen Moore

The US GOP could be open to extending unemployment insurance at 70% of workers salary FBN is reporting. They attribute the idea to Stephen Moore. Stephen Moore is is a member of the White House economic task force.

How do you determine 70% of a waiters salary seeing most of the income comes from tips?

In a case, workers are finding that they earn more or most of their take-home income by staying home. The employment insurance is scheduled to expire on July 31 and remains a key component of the next stimulus plan.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose