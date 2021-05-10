US government declared a state of emergency over fuel pipeline cyber-attack
Earlier post here re US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network
And further:
ICYMI, the Colonial Pipeline was shut as part of a cyberattack.
- It carries 2.5 million barrels a day
- which is around 45% of the US's East Coast's supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.
- the company is still working to restore service
- Colonial says some of its smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are operational"
- Colonial's mainlines remain offline
US President Biden has declared a state of emergency:
- amendment to the Jones Act enables fuel to be transported by road
- has also allowed US truckers to extend their legally mandated maximum daily hours of driving to help deliveries