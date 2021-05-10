US government declared a state of emergency over fuel pipeline cyber-attack

Earlier post here re US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network

And further:

ICYMI, the Colonial Pipeline was shut as part of a cyberattack.

It carries 2.5 million barrels a day

which is around 45% of the US's East Coast's supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

the company is still working to restore service

Colonial says some of its smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are operational"

Colonial's mainlines remain offline



US President Biden has declared a state of emergency: