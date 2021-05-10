US government declared a state of emergency over fuel pipeline cyber-attack

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier post here re US fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline cyberattack forced shutdown of its fuel network

And further:
ICYMI, the Colonial Pipeline was shut as part of a cyberattack.
  • It carries 2.5 million barrels a day
  • which is around 45% of the US's East Coast's supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.
  • the company is still working to restore service
  • Colonial says some of its smaller lateral lines between terminals and delivery points are operational"
  •  Colonial's mainlines remain offline 
US President Biden has declared a state of emergency:
  • amendment to the Jones Act enables fuel to be transported by road
  • has also allowed US truckers to extend their legally mandated maximum daily hours of driving to help deliveries
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose