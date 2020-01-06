US government has denied an entry visa to Iran's foreign minister Zarif
Zarif was to address the United Nations Security Council but has been denied entry into the United States.
Foreign Policy reports:
- The Iranian government was awaiting word on the visa Monday when a Trump administration official phoned U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to inform him that the United States would not allow Zarif into the country, according to the Washington-based diplomatic source.
This sort of diplomatic spat is better than a shooting war.