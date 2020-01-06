US government has denied an entry visa to Iran's foreign minister Zarif

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Zarif was to address the United Nations Security Council but has been denied entry into the United States. 

  • The Iranian government was awaiting word on the visa Monday when a Trump administration official phoned U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to inform him that the United States would not allow Zarif into the country, according to the Washington-based diplomatic source.
This sort of diplomatic spat is better than a shooting war. 

