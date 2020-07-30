Global Times: US government helped the coronavirus kill as many American people as possible

Hu Xijin is Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times

Says the 
Novel coronavirus will present a medal to US government, for this government standing firmly with the virus, helping it kill as many American people as possible. Most of the US senior officials will be safe because the virus needs them.

This account is a good indicator of the state of US-China relations, which, as you can see, are at a low ebb.


