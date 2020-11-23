US GSA has informed President-elect Biden it is ready to commence the transition

The GSA is the General Services Administration. The bureaucrats there had been shirking their responsibilities but have finally got their act together.

CNN say they have obtained a letter from administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon (US time):

informed President-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process GSA say Biden the 'apparent winner' of the election. LOL. Plonkers. GSA say Biden the 'apparent winner' of the election. LOL. Plonkers.





US equity index futures Emini S&P and DJIA futures are trading a little higher on the news.







