US GSA has informed President-elect Biden it is ready to commence the transition
The GSA is the General Services Administration. The bureaucrats there had been shirking their responsibilities but have finally got their act together.
CNN say they have obtained a letter from administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon (US time):
- informed President-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process
US equity index futures Emini S&P and DJIA futures are trading a little higher on the news.