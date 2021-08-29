US gulf - Hurricane Ida - more than 95% Gulf crude oil, 94% natural gas offline

Weekend post here of relevance to oil traders: Category 4 hurricane Ida set to bear down on US gulf coast

Platts with the report that more than 95% Gulf crude oil, 94% natural gas offline:

many Louisiana refineries and petrochemical plants were closed in advance of the major storm

Also reports that:

Colonial pipeline says it is temporarily shutting fuel lines from Houston, Texas, to Greensboro, North Carolina US President Biden says it could be weeks before electricity is restored to some areas

damage from the hurricane is likely beyond coast

Oil trading (CL futures) begins at 6pm US ET (2200 GMT)







