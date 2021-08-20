Pres. Biden: US has evacuated 13,000 since August 14 from Afghanistan
6000 troops in Afghanistan
Biden says the US has evacuated about 13,000 from and Afghanistan since August 14
- Has worked to get 200 for US journalists out of Afghanistan
- US working to verify how many US citizens remain in Afghanistan
- Will bring home every American who wants to leave Afghanistan
- He cannot promise what final outcome will be Afghanistan
- US is in constant contact with Taliban amid evacuations
- US keeping a close watch for any potential terror attacks at or near Kabul airport
- Have made progress in Afghanistan since Monday
- In close contact with allies. G7 to meet next week on Afghanistan.
- Has not seen allies question US credibility
- No indication that US citizens are being blocked by Taliban in reaching airport
- Will consider using troops to help get evacuees to Kabul airport
- Expanding secure zone outside current area around airport could have unintended consequences