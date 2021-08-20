Pres. Biden: US has evacuated 13,000 since August 14 from Afghanistan

6000 troops in Afghanistan





Has worked to get 200 for US journalists out of Afghanistan



US working to verify how many US citizens remain in Afghanistan



Will bring home every American who wants to leave Afghanistan



He cannot promise what final outcome will be Afghanistan



US is in constant contact with Taliban amid evacuations



US keeping a close watch for any potential terror attacks at or near Kabul airport



Have made progress in Afghanistan since Monday



In close contact with allies. G7 to meet next week on Afghanistan.



Has not seen allies question US credibility



No indication that US citizens are being blocked by Taliban in reaching airport



Will consider using troops to help get evacuees to Kabul airport



Expanding secure zone outside current area around airport could have unintended consequences



Biden says the US has evacuated about 13,000 from and Afghanistan since August 14