Pres. Biden: US has evacuated 13,000 since August 14 from Afghanistan

Biden says the US has evacuated about 13,000 from and Afghanistan since August 14
  • Has worked to get 200 for US journalists out of Afghanistan
  • US working to verify how many US citizens remain in Afghanistan
  • Will bring home every American who wants to leave Afghanistan
  • He cannot promise what final outcome will be Afghanistan
  • US is in constant contact with Taliban amid evacuations
  • US keeping a close watch for any potential terror attacks at or near Kabul airport
  • Have made progress in Afghanistan since Monday
  • In close contact with allies. G7 to meet next week on Afghanistan.
  • Has not seen allies question US credibility
  • No indication that US citizens are being blocked by Taliban in reaching airport
  • Will consider using troops to help get evacuees to Kabul airport
  • Expanding secure zone outside current area around airport could have unintended consequences

