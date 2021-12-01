CDC: US has identified first case of omicron in the US

First case is reported in California

The CDC is reporting that the US has identify the first case of omicron in the US. This is according to report on CNN.





The Dow industrial average is up 90 points. S&P index is up 27 points. The NASDAQ index is now up 25 points







* Nasdaq is not near unchanged and sellers hit stocks on the headline.

** WTI crude oil turns negative





The market will likely overreact to the news but not much you can do about it until it plays out.







